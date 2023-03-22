Jersey Shore, Pa. — Shirley E. (Shemory) Keller, 95, of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Vicksburg, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1927 to the late Edgar and Celesta (Wagner) Shemory. Shirley was married to the late Charles F. Keller. They shared 63 wonderful years together until his passing on April 4, 2009.

Shirley is survived by two sons and a daughter; Dennis (Becky) Keller of Stephens City, Virginia, Rick (Debbie) Keller of Marfa, Texas, and Peggi (Steve) Baker of Jersey Shore; eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald (Helen) Shemory of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents and husband Charles, Shirley is preceded in death by five sisters and five brothers.

A homemaker, Shirley took great pride in her home and her family, whom she loved and cherished. She was a lifelong member of Garman Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore. She was also a member of the Jersey Shore Lionesses, The Sassy Ladies Red Hat Group, Jersey Shore Elks Ladies Auxiliary, the Woolrich Fire Company Women’s Auxiliary, and the Avis Community Club. She loved to play cards, especially bridge, and was meticulous about caring for her home and yard.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will take place at 2 p.m. on April 1, 2023 at Garman Lutheran Church, 1761 Sulphur Run Road, Jersey Shore 17740 with Pastor Dutch Rinker and Pastor Gary Shumway presiding over the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley’s memory to either Garman Lutheran Church, Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church at 68 Phelps Chapel Rd., Jersey Shore, PA 17740 or Hospice and Homecare UPMC, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.