Swissdale — Shirley A. Toner, 79, of Swissdale passed away Monday, October 3 at Promedica in Jersey Shore.

She was born in Lock Haven June 21, 1943 to Bert and Marguerite Harvey Wiser.

Shirley graduated from Lock Haven High School with high honors in 1961. That same year, Shirley began working at Clinton County Finance for Mr. Walters and his son as secretary and assisting people with their loans.

On February 10, 1963, Shirley married Richard (Dick) V. Toner. Later that year Shirley joined Richard, who was stationed on Treasure Island near San Francisco, California, as a Distribution Clerk and Radioman 3rd Class. They lived in Navy housing until Richard was discharged on January 20, 1966. During Dick’s Navy time Shirley worked in a small bank in Oakland.

On August 13, 1970, Shirley gave birth to their daughter, Lisa A. Geyer, who is well known in the surrounding area for her beautiful flower arrangements at Sweeney’s Floral Shop.

While Shirley’s mother was a resident at Susque View Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Shirley began volunteer work for 11 years. She also helped in later years raising money for pets by working with the Friends of the SPCA.

Around the house she loved planting her garden in the front yard in front of their porch. She loved all animals, especially her cats, Sweety, Patches, Ginger, Callie, and Buddy.

Camping life was a challenge at times as the bears came pretty close for treats along with the deer, turkeys, and birds.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard (Dick), who survives at home and her daughter, Lisa, of Draketown.

Funeral services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

Private services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 6.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made online to Floridadisasterfund.org or mail to: Volunteer Florida Foundation, Attn Florida Disaster Fund, 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

