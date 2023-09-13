Mackeyville, Pa. — Shirley A. Peck, 91, formerly of Mackeyville, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

Born September 20, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Charles Samuel and Blanche (Driver) Peck.

Shirley was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

She proudly served in the United States Air Force.

While living Manhattan, Shirley was employed by Sony.

Shirley was a highly involved member of the American Legion, Lock Haven as well as a member of both the VFW, Lock Haven and 40&8.

She loved taking trips to the beach and going deep sea fishing.

Shirley could be found visiting with neighbors and watching her favorite team, Penn State. She also cherished the time she spent doing various activities, including watching movies, with her nieces and nephews.

Surviving is her sister, Frances Zerby of Lock Haven; nieces Lisa Brown, Morgan Geyer, and Dawn Brown, all of Lock Haven, and Jen Brown of Mill Hall; nephew, Robert Andrus of Mill Hall; and Mary, Jen, and PJ, all Susque View nurses who loved Shirley as their own.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Interment at Dunnstown Cemetery with Military Honors will follow.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Because she was a cat-lover, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Clinton County SPCA through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

