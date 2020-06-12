Williamsport -- Shirley A. (Airgood) Marshall, 85, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her son’s home in Montgomery, surrounded by family.

She was married to the late Charles R. Marshall, Sr. for 56 years at the time of his death in 2007.

Shirley was born in Williamsport on February 2, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Viola (Aldenderfer) Airgood. She was a dedicated homemaker and member of St. Boniface Church. She enjoyed poker, NASCAR, going to the cabin and watching Millionaire basketball. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Shirley is survived by four sons; Charles R. Marshall, Jr. (Kathie) of Williamsport, Stephen L. Marshall (Valerie Jo) of S. Williamsport, Douglas E. Marshall (Janice) of Montgomery and Jason M. Marshall (Kenna) of S. Williamsport, three daughters; Candace A. Saunders (Arthur) of Williamsport, Patricia K. Hanner of Dothan, Alabama, and Linda L. Prettyleaf (Ted) of Cogan Station, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one sister; Beverly Campbell of North Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers; Ernest and John Airgood and one sister; Ernestine Airgood.

The memorial service will be private and held at St. Boniface Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

