Williamsport -- Shirley A. Hovenstine, 85, of Williamsport died peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022 surrounded by family at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.
Born January 5, 1937 in Ranshaw, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Henninger, Sr. and Victoria (Taylor) Henninger.
Shirley and her late husband, Harry R. Hovenstine, were the owners of Hovey’s Auto Electrical Service for over 26 years until their son, Harry D. Hovenstine, took over the ownership of the business when she retired. Shirley was an avid reader, often reading a book a day. She enjoyed trivia, crossword puzzles, going shopping, watching television shows that made her laugh, and she loved being a mother and grandmother. She was an animal lover who rescued many cats and dogs throughout her life.
Surviving are two children, Kathy A. Rooker (Joseph) of South Williamsport and Harry D. Hovenstine (Mary) of Williamsport; six grandchildren: Rebecca Hovenstine, Joseph Rooker, Jr. (Sabina), Jonathan Rooker (Rachel), Kathleen Rooker (Yomi), Harry D. Hovenstine, II (Miranda) and Elizabeth Hovenstine (Ron); seven great-grandchildren: Dylan, Hayden, Gavin, Brantley, Roxxi, Samuel, Kellyn; and a large extended family.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harry R. Hovenstine, in 2003; a son, Sean Hovenstine; a daughter, Vicki Allen; a granddaughter, Melissa Worrall; and a brother, Benjamin Henninger, Jr.
Services will be held privately with burial in Montoursville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to LAPS 630 Wildwood Blvd. or Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.
