Cogan Station, Pa. — Shirley A. Fink, 80, of Cogan Station died peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home. Surviving is her loving husband of 47 years, Edward E. Fink.

Born July 19, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Eldon and Nellie (Cohick) Grove.

Shirley’s greatest role in life was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She often could be found keeping others' homes clean or tidying up around her own. She enjoyed puzzles, trips to the casino, and working in her flower beds.

Surviving are four children, Robin Cupp of Williamsport, Sherry Hill (Terry) of Jersey Shore, June Johnson (Ronald) of Winter Haven, Florida, and Harold Branning, Jr. of Jersey Shore; seven grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two sisters, one brother, two nephews, and her beloved dog Buddy.

Funeral services to honor the life of Shirley will be held privately with burial in Stoltz Cemetery, Cogan Station.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Shirley’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

