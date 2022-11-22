Williamsport, Pa. — Shirley A. (Eiswerth) English, 77, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center-Danville.

Born March 27, 1945 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Frances M. (Sheela) Eiswerth. Shirley graduated from Williamsport High School in 1963 and went on to marry her loving husband of over 50 years, the late John C. English. Shirley enjoyed working for Brodart before her retirement in 2012, and was of the Catholic Faith. Family was very important to Shirley, she loved cooking and baking for them also. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, and had a special decorated tree for every season. She liked playing handheld games and was an avid New York Giants fan.

Surviving are her four children, Dhawn English (Becky) of Danville, Shawn M. Hively of Montgomery, Jon D. English of Williamsport, and Shane D. English (Heather) of Concho, Arizona; three siblings, Betty L. Andy of Hummelstown, James R. Eiswerth of South Williamsport, and David E. Eiswerth of Cary, N.C.; one granddaughter, Amber Hively of Montoursville and one great -granddaughter, Addison Delaney of Montoursville.

Along with her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her three furry babies that she loved dearly, Muffy, Peyton, and Sissy.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

Memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and/or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

