Williamsport -- Shirley A. Cuozzo, 83, formerly of Williamsport and resident of Sarasota, Florida and Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Winder, Georgia on June 2, 2020.

Shirley was born in Williamsport on August 9, 1936 a daughter of Antonio and Nicolina (Orlando) Caringi.

Shirley graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1953. She met Donald Cuozzo and they were married in 1961 and had two children, Thomas and Christy Cuozzo.

Shirley was an excellent cook! Her specialties were meatballs and eggplant parmigiana. She cooked and entertained in order to share her love with the friends and family in her life!

Shirley was an active member and Eucharistic minister of St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in Siesta Key, Florida. She was also a valuable member on the Women’s Guild and held several titles. She was a founding member of St John and Paul Catholic Church in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Surviving are her children and their families; Thomas (Denise) Cuozzo of Winder, Ga., Christy Cuozzo of Osprey, Fla.; grandchildren, Carson Cuozzo, Kelsey Cuozzo, Luke Zee and Lucy Zee; brother, Ralph “Rocky” Caringi of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, sisters, Angela Hoffert, Kathryn Helsel, Victoria Napoli, Mary Miller, Jennie Ciuccio, Lucy Barner, Concetta Marra, Rose Choate and brothers Louis, Rudy and Patrick Caringi all preceded her in death.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with the Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport.

To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.