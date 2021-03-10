Roaring Branch -- Shirley A. Bennett, 79, of Roaring Branch passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Born February 25, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Estelle E. (Messner) Dorn.

She worked as a seamstress at various locations in Williamsport. Shirley was a member of St. Michaels Lutheran Church. She loved her country living life and spending time with her dogs. Shirley enjoyed puzzles, puzzle books, and fishing.

Surviving is her son, Robert E. Bennett, Jr. (Nancy) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Corrine, Jeffrey, Scott, Robert and Brittany; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Charlotte Morrison of Cogan Station, Clifford Dorn (Joanne) and Ronald Dorn (Nina) both of Georgia.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Bennett, Sr.; siblings, William Dorn, John Dorn, and June Etier.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made on Shirley’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.