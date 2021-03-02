Hughesville -- Sherry M. Feigles, 69, of Hughesville passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Sherry was born April 17, 1951 in Hughesville, and was the daughter of the late Russell G. and Shirley A. (Andrews) Dugan. She married James E. Feigles on July 2, 1977 and they shared 43 years of marriage.

Sherry was very artistic and an accomplished artist who loved to spend time with her family, pets, and flowers in her garden. She was a past president of the PA Mountain Laurel Decorative Painters, a Girl Scout leader, a past council member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, and a member of the Hughesville Business Association. Sherry was a co-owner of the Dixie Gun Shop of Hughesville.

She is survived by her husband: James E. Feigles, a daughter: Pamela N. Feigles, a son: Jason E. Feigles both of Hughesville, her mother: Shirley A. (Andrews) Dugan of Hughesville; and a sister: Pamela D. (Jeffrey) Aderhold of Hughesville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 S. Main St., Hughesville, with Rev. Ronald Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.