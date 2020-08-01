Muncy -- Sherry L. Snyder, 85, of Muncy died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Muncy Place.

Born October 14, 1934 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Ezurah and Helen (Rook) Kelley. On June 26, 1954, she married Donald B. Snyder. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage before his death on December 9, 2015.

Sherry was a 1952 graduate of Muncy High School. After retiring from banking, she enjoyed volunteering as a driver for North Central Sight Services and the Veterans Association. Although shopping adventures with her twin sister was a favorite pastime, she was also a loyal traveling companion to her husband, attending countless antique tractor shows across the country.

She is survived by a twin sister, Patty Ann McCoy, of Hughesville, a son Keith Snyder (Debbie) of Lairdsville; two grandchildren, Christopher Snyder (Stephanie) and Becky Shaner (K.C.); four great-grandchildren, Chase and Maya Snyder and Tyce and Everett Shaner; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Sherry’s name may be made to either Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S Main St., Muncy.