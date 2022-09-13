Mill Hall — Sherry L. Dauberman, 71, of Mill Hall passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born October 15, 1950 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Percy and Mabel Peterson Hemsley.

Sherry was united in marriage to Charles A. Dauberman for 35 years before his passing in 2003.

She attended the former Mill Hall Church of Christ.

Sherry’s life revolved around family and friends. From the time her sons were little, she could be found supporting them at their various sporting events. As her family grew, she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She enjoyed reading, collecting Raggedy Ann dolls, and crocheting afghans for her family members. She also loved sitting on her porch.

Surviving are her sons: Charles L. (Susan) Dauberman of Jersey Shore, Keith A. Dauberman of Mill Hall, Matthew L. Dauberman of Mill Hall and Ryan L. (Michelle) Dauberman of Lock Haven; her sister, Shirley Andrus of Lock Haven; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John “Jack” Hemsley and a sister, Geraldine Riggle.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12 noon at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa., 17745.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

