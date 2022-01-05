Linden -- On Jan. 1, 2022, Sherry Elaine Palmer, 80, of Linden passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for a much needed rest. She was a devoted believer in Him and a member of His body since her teens. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7).

Born on Feb. 16, 1941 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Cora A. (Schnee) West.

She was a 1959 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. On Aug. 12, 1961, she met the love of her life, David E. Palmer, at an Anthony Baptist Church picnic and they were married on Aug. 12, 1964 at the same church.

Throughout her life, she wore many hats. She was a devoted wife, mother, seamstress, baker, cook, bookkeeper and homemaker. The love for her family was immeasurable.

In 1979, paired with her husband, she became co-founder and co-owner of Palmer Engines Inc. She was an integral part of the operation as accountant and bookkeeper until her passing.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sisters, Patricia Baker and Sandra Kline (Don) and her children Cristi (Jay), David (Jen) and Mark (Amie) Palmer. What truly warmed her heart in her later years were her grandchildren Codi (Lacy), Kyle, Tyler, Jason, Rachel and D.J. and great-grandchildren Sawyer and Ramon.

Sherry had a great impact on her family and her presence will be sadly missed by all.

