Turbotville -- Sherry Dawn (Reynolds) Wolf, 77, of Turbotville knocked at heaven's gate and joined the Lord, her loving husband, and all the loved ones gone before her in heaven on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Born July 28, 1943 in Anthony Twp., Montour County, she was the daughter of the late H. LaRue and Jessie M. (Schuman) Reynolds. On September 7, 1962 she married Raymond G. Wolf, Jr. and they celebrated 44 years of marriage until his death on July 1, 2007.

Sherry was a 1961 graduate of Warrior Run High School and retired as a group-home supervisor with Keystone Service Systems, Sunbury, where she had worked for over 20 years. Prior to that, she worked at the former Methodist Home and Devitt Home and owned her own flower shop in Turbotville. She also worked with her husband when they owned the Lewisburger Hotel.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Country Closet in Turbotville. Sherry also enjoyed doing family genealogy.

Surviving is her daughter, Heather R. Wolf-Hans and her husband David Hans, of Turbotville; two grandsons, Harrison LaRue and Preston Ray Hans; a brother, Donald Reynolds and his wife Shirley of Marion, Virginia; a sister, Donna Jean Corderman and her husband Wilbur "Sam" of rural Watsontown; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, who will all lovingly miss her and their times together.

Keeping with her wishes during these times, family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Turbotville Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org; East District Mennonite Church at www.eastdistrictmennonite.com; or Geisinger Hospice at www.geisinger.org/homehealthhospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.