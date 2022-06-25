Williamsport — Shelley A. (Thomas) Selleck, 71, died June 22, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a second struggle against lymphoma.

She was born on November 1, 1950 in Williamsport, daughter of William S. and Shirley M. (Rogers) Thomas.

She graduated in the class of 1968, Williamsport High school, attended the Penn State campus of Hazelton, and graduated from Lycoming College in 1977 with a BA degree. After pursuing arts and crafts for several years she became employed as a pharmacy tech for over 27 years with the Susquehanna Health system. She enjoyed doing various art work and attending art and craft shows. Cooking was one of her favorite things and she was quite famous with family and friends for her fantastic pizza.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Timothy, a daughter Carrie (John) Noble of Montoursville, 6 grandchildren: Spencer (Sarah), Ellen, Joel, and Matthias Noble, and Jack and Jenn Wentz, a great grandson, Hudson, along with brothers, James (Carol), William, and John Thomas.

She was predeceased by their daughter Katherine Wertz, her sister Cheryl Thomas, and both of her parents.

A memorial service to honor Shelley’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Covenant Central Presbyterian Church, 807 West 4th Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Shelley’s name may be made to Covenant Central Presbyterian Church, 807 W. 4th Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Shelley’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.