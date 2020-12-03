Montgomery -- Sheila D. Wollet, 79, of Montgomery died peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020 at her home.

Born April 19, 1941 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late J. Franklin and Boone L. (Roush) Gruver. She married John Edward Wollet, who preceded her in death in 1992. Together they celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Sheila was a graduate of Montgomery High School.

She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy.

Sheila enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Stephen Deemer, of Indiana, Pa.; a brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Kathy Gruver, of Tampa, Florida; a grandson, Michael Deemer and his wife, Krista, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two great-grandchildren, Ezra and Zaccai Deemer; and four nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Judith Forquer.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Sheila’s name may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.