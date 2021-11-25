Unityville -- Sheila A. Seidel, 74, of Unityville died Monday, November 22, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 5, 1947 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Whitmoyer and Beryl (Bennett) Dirk, and raised by her grandparents, the late Louis and Estella Bennett. On July 25, 2000 she married James R. Seidel, who survives. Together they celebrated 21 years of marriage.

Sheila attended Muncy High School. She worked at the former Schnadig Corp., Montoursville for many years and later retired as a certified nurse’s aide from the former Sycamore Manor, now Embassy of Loyalsock.

Sheila loved the Lord and was devoted to reading the Bible. She most recently attended Hughesville Friends Church.

She was a former member of the Society of Decorative Painters and was an extremely talented painter and artist. Sheila enjoyed yard sales, eating out, and most importantly, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Douglas Holmes, of Muncy, Brian Holmes, of Unityville, and Jason Musser, of Watsontown; one brother and sister-in-law, Stephen M. and Rochelle Dirk, of Muncy; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Patricia G. and Jim Bower, of Muncy, Gloria and Arthur Baer, of Williamsport, and Cathy D. Shannon, of Montgomery; and four grandchildren, Heather and Scott Holmes, and Morgan and Cameron Musser.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Stiffler and two aunts, Priscilla Frey and June Edwards.

In keeping with Sheila’s wishes, there will be no services.

