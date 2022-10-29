Muncy — Shawn T. Romejko, 32, of Muncy passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at home.

Born July 26, 1990 in Trenton, N.J., he is a son of Ronald Romejko of Levittown and Janice (Rhodes) Romejko and husband, Scott Vandermuelen, of Muncy.

In 2010, Shawn graduated from the Neshaminy High School and attended the Bucks County Community College. Most recently, he was employed by Target in Muncy. Shawn lived life to the fullest and enjoy many hobbies such as digital designing, art and writing, gaming with friends, and was very talented at skateboarding.

Shawn was a great listener. He supported everyone and always had time to lend a kind ear to listen and share with friends, co-workers and family. He will be remembered by his family of his kind works that were written or spoken, and his talent with drawing and artwork.

In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by his brother, Patrick Romejko of St. Albans, Vt; two sisters, Amy Hill and husband, Emmett, of Levittown, and Emily Romejko; numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles; and many friends.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Inc. 557 E. Water St. in Hughesville, Pa., 17737. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home at www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

