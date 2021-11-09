Beech Creek -- Shawn Scanlan, 47, of Beech Creek passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Gatehouse Divine Providence Hospital. He was born on April 22, 1974 to Terry and Loretta Tyson Scanlan of Lock Haven.

Shawn was a 1993 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had been employed at Graymont and First Quality Tissue as a Control Technician. He enjoyed hunting and ghost hunting in Gettysburg.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years; Samantha White Scanlan, two sons; Shane and Spencer, a daughter; Isabelle, of Beech Creek. Two brothers; Shane Scanlan of Lock Haven, Joshua Scanlan of New York, a sister; Sheila Sechrist of Jersey Shore and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Shawn Scanlan will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dunkled Acres, 1009 1st Fork Road, Jersey Shore. Please bring food and pictures to share.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shawn’s name can be made to the children’s college fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Servics, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



