Unityville -- Sharon R. Charles, 74, of Unityville passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her home.

Sharon was born September 13, 1946 in Long Beach, California. She is the daughter of the late Willard and the late Gladys Elsie (Brownmiller) Stine. Sharon married George I. Charles on June 27, 1970 and shared 50 years of marriage.

Sharon was a homemaker who loved caring for her family, going camping and tending to her flower garden. She was always willing to help out her neighbors whenever asked.

She is survived by her husband: George I. Charles, a daughter: Pauline (John) Anderson of Coatesville, Pa., a son: Andrew (Bobbi Jo) Charles of Unityville, a sister, three grandchildren and by a great grandson and a great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Sharon is predeceased by a son: Brian L. Charles on June 20, 2016, a granddaughter, and a great grandson.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sharon’s graveside service at noon on Wednesday, January 6 at Lungerville Christian Church Cemetery, Unityville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

