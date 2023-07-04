Muncy, Pa. — Sharon R. Bitler, 77, of Muncy died Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Williamsport South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 24, 1946 in Muncy, a daughter of the late Byron and Betty (Michael) Dugan. On April 24, 1971, she married the Gary S. Bitler, who preceded her in death May 15, 2010. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage.

Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Muncy High School. Earlier in life, she worked for Sylvania, Montoursville. After her children were born, Sharon became a stay at home mother to focus on caring for her family.

She loved her church community and was a member of Clarkstown United Methodist Church. Sharon was also a member of the Sulphyr Springs Rifle Club.

She loved animals, especially horses, and was involved with 4H. Being very artistic, she also enjoyed crafting and gardening. Most importantly, Sharon loved her grandchildren, who meant the world to her.

Surviving are a son, Seth Bitler, of Muncy, daughter and son-in-law, Devan and Brian Hensler, of Jersey Shore; brother and sister-in-law, James and Diane Dugan, of Canada; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Diane Dugan, of Harrisburg, Mary and Wayne Ettinger, of Montoursville, Loretta and Walter VanNuys, of Selinsgrove and Julie and Harold Miller, of South Carolina; and three grandchildren, Chase and Dylan Hensler and Colton Bitler.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 5 p.m. Friday, July 7 at the Clarkstown United Methodist Church, 3117 Clarkstown Road Muncy, PA 17756 with Pastor Tammy Seyler officiating

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

