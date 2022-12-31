Lock Haven, Pa. — Sharon N. (Seyler) Whipple, 78, of Lock Haven passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Susque View.

Sharon was born on March 23, 1944 in Jersey Shore and was the daughter of the late Robert and Delpha (Bryant) Seyler. She had worked at Widmanns Drug Store and T.J. Max. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crafts, and word searches.

She is survived by two brothers; George Seyler of Jersey Shore and Larry Seyler of Chickasha, Oklahoma, two sisters; Karen L. Nittinger of Williamsport and Vicki Seyler of Chickasha, Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers; William, Robert Jr., Emerson, Kenneth, and Dennis Seyler and four sisters; Bonnie Ferguson, Laurel McCloskey, Verrena Galentine, and Annetta Krape.

The graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Whipple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.