Williamsport, Pa. — Sharon Marie Scarfo, 73, mother, friend, sister, “Nonnie,” spread her wings and passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023 surrounded by her children and loved ones.

Sharon was born in Williamsport on June 6, 1949. She was a daughter of the late Paul J. Missigman and Mary Jane (Nierle) Missigman. Sharon was the 6th of 12 children, 6 boys and 6 girls.

Sharon attended St. Boniface School throughout her elementary years. She went to Williamsport Area High School and graduated in 1967 after finishing clerical training, business & finance in Philadelphia. Sharon then returned to Williamsport where she worked for the City Treasurer’s office and held various secretarial and Administrative Assistant positions at Hartman Agency, Lycoming College, Merill Lynch, Penn College, University of Central Florida, and First American Title Company.

Sharon met her husband of 31 years, Frank Scarfo II, in the Fall of 1968. Sharon and Frank married on August 1, 1970 and shared five beautiful children. Her most treasured role in life was that of “Nonnie” to her 13 grandchildren. She loved nothing more than rocking her babies and reading them bedtime stories.

In addition to spending every moment possible with her grandchildren, Nonnie loved to attend her children and grandchildren’s sports and music events. She enjoyed sitting in the sun while sipping on homemade iced tea, listening to the birds chirp, and gardening. Nonnie even loved a good summer storm swinging on the porch swing. Nonnie’s absolute happy place was the beach where she loved laughing with her sisters and cousins. In her free time, Nonnie loved doing jigsaw puzzles and reading books. She was an amazing cook (Italian was her specialty) and she loved to cook big meals for her family. Her favorite dessert was Eder’s Ice Cream.

Nonnie demonstrated kindness, compassion, and unconditional love to all who knew her. Her children and grandchildren were especially her pride and joy. Nonnie was the pillar of her family and the glue that held everyone together. Her memory will be passed on through many generations to come.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, David Missigman and sister, Judith (Missigman) Curci. She is survived by her lifelong companion Frank Scarfo II, her children: daughter Danielle (Matt) Soloff of Ambler, Pa., son Frank “Iggy” (Leann) Scarfo III, and daughters Dana (Malik) Poleto, Meghan Scarfo, and Mallory (Nick) Lapinski, all of Williamsport; 13 grandchildren: Ava and Marley (Danielle), Dominic and Daelyn (Iggy), Marcus, Nelina, Malik and Carmine (Dana), Caiden and Owen (Meghan), Josiah, Mason and Francesca (Mallory); nine siblings and their families, many cousins, a huge extended family, friends, and sisters (by association) who loved her dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be decided at the end of the summer.

Tribute donations may be made to House of Grace Catholic Worker 1826 E. Lehigh Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125, catholicworker.org.

