Mill Hall, Pa. — Sharon M. Ripka, 70, of Mill Hall passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

Born March 22, 1953 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd H. and Marie H. Catherman Mitchell.

Sherry was a 1971 graduate of Lock Haven High School and then attended Pennsylvania College of Technology.

On March 31, 1973, she married her love, Richard “Dick” Allen Ripka, with whom she shared 45 years before his passing in 2018.

Sherry was employed by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, retiring in 2017.

She volunteered as an usher at Millbrook Playhouse.

Sherry enjoyed going to the Senior Center and knitting with the ladies there. She also loved to read.

Surviving are her children, Richard Ripka, Jr. and Lisa Ripka, both of Mill Hall; a brother, Thomas (Donna) Mitchell of Lock Haven; sisters: Donna Sparks of Harrisburg and Sandra (Jeffrey) Ripka of Milesburg; a brother-in-law, Howard Beasor of New York; 8 grandchildren: Scott, Cody, Andrew, Madison, McKenzie, Colton, and Wyatt Ripka, and Michael Houser; as well as her husband’s brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Ripka Porter and sister, Marjorie Beasor.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

