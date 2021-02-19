Montgomery -- Sharon K. (Rhone) Miller, 74, of Montgomery passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born August 17, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Deanie (Tilburg) Rhone. On February 6, 1965 she married Ronald D. Miller, who survives. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Sharon was a 1964 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Penn College, Williamsport. Sharon worked for over 40 years as a systems analyst at the former Lycoming Engines, now Textron, retiring in 2009.

She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Elimsport.

Sharon enjoyed helping animals, spending time with family, and traveling. In addition to beach trips, one of her favorite destinations was Westport, Ontario where she enjoyed fishing on the lake. Sharon was a loyal spouse, loving mother, devoted sister and fun grandmother. She will always be remembered for her incredibly generous nature and her love of learning.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Nate L’Armand, of Greenwood, Delaware; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Miller and Alicia Bilbay, of Jersey Shore; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Marcia Rhone, of Montgomery; a sister and sister-in-law, Diane Rhone and Jan Hummer, of Osceola, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Sharon Rhone, of Watsontown; and four grandchildren, Oliver, Sidney, Alison and Noah.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Rhone.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, February 25, at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Services will be held privately with burial in Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.

Memorial contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to either the St. John’s United Methodist Church, c/o G. Burrows, 372 Cooley Rd. Allenwood, PA 17810 or LAPS (Lycoming Animal Protection Society), online at www.lapsshelter.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.