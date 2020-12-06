Williamsport -- Sharon Joan McNichol died Wednesday afternoon, December 3, 2020.

She was born September 2, 1954 at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport, the daughter of the late John F. McNichol and Margaret R. (nee McGinley) McNichol. She attended the Loyalsock Township School District, graduating in 1972. She then earned a BS in Pharmacy from Temple University in 1977 as well as an MS in Chemistry from the Virginia Commonwealth University in 1991. She worked as a Registered Pharmacist for many years in Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. She also had fond memories of working for Steel’s fudge during summer on the Ocean City, N.J. boardwalk.

Sharon was a lifelong animal lover and was predeceased by many beloved pets including Jeb the mouse, Mrs. Guy the turtle, and multiple cats including Lou, Merlin, and Felicia.

Sharon is survived by her sister Colleen M. Brown of Montoursville and her brother John P. McNichol of West Palm Beach, Florida as well as nieces Melissa and Meghan, nephews Colin, Christopher, Daniel, and Patrick, great nieces Simone, Nadia, Scarlett and Stella, great nephews Sullivan and Cieran and one great-great niece, Riley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport, where she was a member. The Rev. Michael S. McCormick will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

There will be no visitation. The family requests that donations be made to LAPS (Lycoming Animal Protection Society, Inc.), where the Sharon had volunteered, in lieu of flowers.

