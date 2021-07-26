Hughesville -- Sharon E. Rabb, 49, of Hughesville died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 29, 1972 in Hammond, Indiana, she was a daughter of Alice E. (Dunkelberger) Foreman and the late Michael D. Foreman. She and her husband, Robert M. Rabb II, celebrated 30 years of marriage on January 12, 2021.

Sharon was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1990. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. Sharon was also an avid Penn State fan who enjoyed sports, boating, tailgating, gardening, and especially loved being an incredible mother.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Allison E. Rabb of Hughesville and Amy M. (Spencer Hills) Rabb of N.C.; a son, Michael M. (Brittany) Rabb of Hughesville; her mother Alice E. Redding and stepfather, Raymond Redding of Muncy; a sister, Christine (Doug) Vandine of Muncy; a brother, Shawn (Cori Deans) Redding of N.Y.; and her step-mother, Karen Foreman of Fla.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to PA Wounded Warriors at https://www.pawoundedwarriors.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Rabb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



