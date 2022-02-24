Muncy -- Sharon E. Phillips, 75, of Muncy passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 6, 1947 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Dorthea L. (Lorah) Phillips.

Sharon worked for Regis Salon for 35 years. She was a mentor to many of her co-workers who respected and appreciated her talent and knowledge of the hairdressing industry.

Sharon is survived by a nephew, Steven B. (Heather) Phillips of Bel Air, Maryland; a great-niece and great-nephew, Sophia, and Anton Phillips; a sister-in-law, Joanne Phillips; and cousin’s, Donna Long, Bonnie Hawley, and Janet Becht.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Nellie Phillips; and a brother, James L. Phillips.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 25 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. A private burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

