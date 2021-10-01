Williamsport -- Sharon E. Ford, 70, of Williamsport passed away Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.

She was born in Williamsport, Oct. 5, 1950, the daughter of Durward H. and Eileen A. (Guinter) Ford.

Sharon was a graduate of Loyalsock High School. She was employed for many years at Brodart Co. She enjoyed “Bills” games when they were playing in Williamsport and was well known for her peanut butter fudge. Sharon also knitted, crocheted and made baby blankets for the Williamsport Hospital. She was a former member of the L.O.O.M. Lodge in Williamsport.

Her survivors include one brother, Durward W. Ford (Candace); nieces, Shelbi Lyn Miller (Brock) and Lindsey Ann Ford, all of Williamsport; a nephew, Brandon Michael Ford (Kaitlin), of Mifflinburg, along with one great niece, Kerrington.

Sharon’s Life Tribute Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 from the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th Street, Williamsport, with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow privately for her family only.

Contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

