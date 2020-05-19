Trout Run -- Sharon E. Brown, 79 of Trout Run, died Sunday May 17, 2020 at her home.

Born April 25, 1941 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Harold E. and Minnie M. (Waltz) Ulmer.

Sharon was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked as a Customer Service Representative with ICT, was a supervisor at Trimtex for 20 years and also was employed at Shop VAC. Sharon enjoyed traveling, NASCAR and living life in the country surrounded by the beauty of the outdoors. She was a loving, caring, and strong willed mother who put others before herself and will be truly missed.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin Robinson of Trout Run and Matthew Robinson (Beth) of Loganton; a granddaughter Alishia Robinson and a great-granddaughter Candice Bates; a sister Gail Ulmer, of Salladasburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Sharon was preceded in death by a son Chris Robinson; and a brother Richard Ulmer.

A graveside service to honor the life of Sharon will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at State Road Cemetery, Cogan Station.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.