Danville, Pa. — Sharon E. Anspach, 78, of rural Danville passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2023 with her husband by her side at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 17, 1944 in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Cleon O. and Jean L. (Bender) Crawford. On December 9, 1961, she married Martin L. Anspach and they have celebrated 61 years of marriage.

A 1962 graduate of Warrior Run High School, she was employed at Muncy Valley Hospital for 41 years.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Watsontown.

Sharon loved going to wrestling matches, football games, and was an avid miniature golf player. She loved cooking, baking, and making holiday meals for her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and cherished the times she spent with her family. She also enjoyed her favorite pet, her dog Sissy, for 16 years.

Surviving besides her husband Martin Anspach, at home, are three sons: Bryon S. Anspach and his wife Denise of Milton; Troy L. Anspach of McEwensville; and Rodney A. Anspach and his wife Kelly of Allenwood; ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran (Delaware Run) Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Middernacht, interim pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to her church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

