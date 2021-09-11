Loyalsock Twp. -- Sharon Ann Karnes, 78, of Loyalsock Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born in Williamsport on Feb. 14, 1943, a daughter of Arnold and Edith (Schmilifski) Harvey.

A homemaker, she took great pleasure in party planning, dressing up for Halloween, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and visiting the elderly and the sick. She, enjoying shopping, and going to yard sales. Sharon loved Penn State Football and Little League Baseball.

She and her husband, James C. Karnes, were married a combined total of 26 years. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children and their families; Debra A. (Martin) Winterer of Front Royal, Virginia, Diane (Mike Hook) Ogden of South Williamsport, Cynthia (Dennis) Lowell of Montgomery; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and a brother Patrick Harvey of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, six brothers and one sister preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service with Pastor Rebecca Logan officiating will follow at 2 p.m.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

She was the Best Mom.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Karnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



