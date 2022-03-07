Cogan Station -- Sharon A. Tempesco, 77, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, March 4, 2022.

Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years, Clement L. Tempesco, whom she met in Junior High School and married the day after graduating Nursing School (Sharon) and College (Clem). Together, they built a beautiful life from the ground up.

Sharon was born March 31, 1944 and little did she know at the time, that her love story with Clem began at the Williamsport Hospital where they were born four days apart and shared the same hospital room. Sharon was a daughter of the late Jack and Kathleen (Leutze) Bowen.

Sharon was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School and a 1965 graduate of the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed at the Williamsport Hospital for a few years before she embarked on becoming her greatest life's treasure, being a wife and mother, staying home to care for her family. Sharon had lots of love to give from her heart of gold, she was a friend to all, giving of herself and her time to others in need.

Sharon’s knowledge, talents, and compassion are proudly passed on to her family, who each continue a passion for service. Since 1982, Sharon was a Life Member of the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company where she wore multiple hats such as EMS Captain, EMT, Firefighter, Chief Engineer, Vice President, President and is the current Secretary. She dedicated her life to services for others, her passion was never far, a scanner in every room could be heard during every visit, and even in the slumber of their home.

Sharon is admired and remembered for her volunteer service passion, her dedication to defy odds and make a difference, especially considering her ability to work with her hands as a mechanic and for her top-notch operation skills regardless of the wheel she was behind be it Engine 15, Tanker 15, Ladder 15, Rescue 15, Ambulance 15, and she could operate them all.

Outside of the fire company, Sharon could be found loving on animals, admiring her hard work in her flower beds, crafting, fighting with technology, spending time with her family, taking a ride in the neighborhood on her tractor, or in a crowd supporting her grandchildren during their extracurricular activities. Above all else she was a beloved wife, mom, and Nanny.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Jeffrey B. Tempesco (Stephanie) of Williamsport, Christa L. Tempesco of Cogan Station and Scott B. Tempesco (Cindy) also of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Cortney Tempesco (Robbie), Chyleigh, Bailey, Jayden and Andrew Tempesco; three great grandchildren, AlyviaJo, Teagann, and Bowen Tempesco; a brother, Gary Bowen (Judy) of Cogan Station; Sister-in-law Diane Coledo (Mike), two nieces Michelle and Kelley; many dear friends and her beloved pets, Molly, Leia, KeKe, Neko and Ziggy.

In addition to her parents, she was greeted at the gates of heaven by her four-legged companions, Jed, and Titan.

A funeral service to honor the life of Sharon will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in State Road Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday March 8 at Sanders.

The family welcomes flowers or memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s name to Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 615 Route 973 East, Cogan Station, PA 17728 for the most recent accomplishment, that she was so proud of, assisting in the formation of the Northern Lycoming EMS Service.

