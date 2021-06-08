Williamsport -- Sharon A. Sander, 63, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home.

Born August 10, 1957 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Terry L. Weaver, Sr. and Mary J. (Greenabum) Weaver.

Sharon attended the Williamsport Area High School and Newport Business Institute. She formerly worked for ACME Supermarkets and was a bartender for more than 30 years at many local establishments including the Wander Inn and Bradley’s.

Sharon was of Christian faith. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed listening to country music, and loved animals - especially her cat Max. Most of all, Sharon was a people person. Everyone was her family and she held her own family near and dear to her heart. Her time spent with family was cherished, especially her grandchildren who were her whole world including her granddaughter who was the light of her life.

Surviving are her children, Theresa J. Weaver (David) and Patrick M. Mazur (Sharon), both of Williamsport, and Misty A. Mazur, of Williamsport, the youngest of Sharon and Carl’s four children, birthed all four grandchildren including three grandsons and a granddaughter and she strived to be half the mother that Sharon was. Also surviving is a sister, Deanna Rivera (Louis) of Muncy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Louis C. Mazur; a brother, Terry L. Weaver, Jr. and a sister, Karen Houtz.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sharon will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 3239 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80206

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



