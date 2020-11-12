Hughesville -- Sharon A. Machamer, 73, of Hughesville died Monday, November 9, 2020 at AristaCare at Loyalsock.

Born November 3, 1947 in Lewisburg, she is the daughter of the late Howard Robert and Sylvia Blanche (Yocum) Bird, II. She married Ivan J. Machamer, Sr. on June 14, 1968 and was happily married for 52 years.

Sharon was a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School class of 1965. She attended Williamsport School of Commerce in 1966. She worked for Mercy Hospital of Wilkes-Barre and retired as a Supervisor of Medical Transcription in 2000 after 27 years. She was a member of The Beacon Church in Hughesville. When able, she sang alto in the church choir. Sharon loved to sew and make crafts for and with her children and grandchildren. Sharon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite flowers were Lilies and Gerber Daisies.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Michele S. (Thomas) Zaludek of Hughesville, a son, Ivan J. Machamer, Jr. of Benton, two brothers, Michael Bird of Lewisburg, Richard Bird of Prattville, Alabama, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Howard "Butch" Bird, III.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sharon’s 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, November 13 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. The burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Family and friends may call from 10 – 11 a.m. on Friday at the Funeral home.

In Sharon’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127.

