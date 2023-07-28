New Columbia, Pa. — In loving memory: Shari A. Hamilton-Wilson

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shari A. Hamilton-Wilson, 62, of New Columbia, on July 26, 2023 at 7:29 a.m.

Born on April 28, 1961, she is a daughter of Alberta (Hamm) Hamilton and Norman Hamilton. She married Donald Wilson on August 22, 2002. Together they celebrated 22 years of marriage.

Shari was a beautiful woman and a beautiful mother, with the most ice blue eyes anyone could ever have. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Sibling, and a dear friend to all.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her seven children, John Harvey (Jen), Michael Harvey, Timothy Harvey (Kristen), Christian Wilson, Kerstin Green, Elizabeth Green, and Cassey Hamilton/Echo (Tristan); 16 grandchildren, Timmy, Isaiah (Hailey), Elijah, Zach, Malachi, Brennan, Zoey, Peyton, Dylon, Easton, Josh, Judith, Eric, Nevaeh, Kinsley, and Noah; eight siblings, Charles, Norman, Larry, Lonnie, Paul, Wayne, Sarah, and Bobbi; and many nieces, nephews, and others.

Shari was loving and dear, even when mad at someone she made sure to tell them she loved them. Shari was an amazing person altogether and a wonderful mother at that.

She was the type of person to lift your spirits on the darkest days. Shari really tried to care for everyone, even while she was battling cancer.

We find peace in knowing Shari is with the lord and in no pain and is no longer suffering. She will live on, in our hearts and memories. Shari is loved and will continue to be missed by many.

With love and remembrance, The Hamilton and Wilson family.

“We are travelers on a journey, in the end, we’ll find our way home, and in the memories that we leave behind, We will live on.”

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shari Hamilton-Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

