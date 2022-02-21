Jersey Shore -- Shannon L. Wynn, 49, of Jersey Shore passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Born May 11, 1972 in Williamsport, she is a daughter to James Troxell Jr. of Montgomery and Cathy (Scott) Weisel of Cogan Station.

Shannon was a proud lady of the Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club in Woolrich. She enjoyed playing slot machines, bingo, gardening and her plants, and recently took up crocheting. Shannon enjoyed the simple joys of life like spending time at home with her husband. Her greatest love was her family and her beloved dogs, Ginger and JoJo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Wynn; daughter, Andrea Wynn of Allenwood; sister, Jaime (John) Eldredge of Downingtown; nieces and nephew, Hannah, Faith and Zachary; stepdaughter, Emily Wynn of Turbotville; in-laws, Gene and Barb Wynn of Allenwood; and her SVBT M.C. family.

A memorial gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 28, 2022 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N Main St, Jersey Shore, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be a celebration of Shannon's life, a time of food, fellowship and shared memories, at Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club, 84 Harley Drive, Woolrich.

Expressions of love may be made at www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shannon Wynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



