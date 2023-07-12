Williamsport, Pa. — Shane Edward Schon, a beloved son, brother, father, and friend, passed away on July 8, 2023, at the age of 46.

He was born on March 25, 1977 in Williamsport, the place he called home throughout his life.

Shane had a fulfilling career as a truck driver for Lyco Hot Shots, where he dedicated himself to his work. However, it was his passion for helping injured animals that truly defined him. Shane had a special love for pets and went out of his way to assist animals in need. He also found joy in watching the show "Gun Smoke" and other old westerns, which transported him to a different time and place. Additionally, he enjoyed lending a hand on his uncle's farm, driving tractors, and coaching flag football for Williamsport Youth Football for two years. Shane had an undeniable love for driving, finding solace and freedom behind the wheel.

Shane is preceded in death by his father, James Moore, his maternal grandparents, Charles and Maria Schon, his paternal aunt, Jacqueline Jett, and his close cousin, Billy Schon.

He is survived by his son, Caelen Schon, and his daughters, Serenity of Dunmore and Samiya Schon, all of whom meant the world to him. Shane is also survived by his mother, Sarina Schon, brother, Mark (Colleen) Keiser, and his sisters, Teresa (Gerald) Ross, Monique Keiser, Leanne Hillman, and Michelle Moore; his maternal uncles, Wilhelm (Kim) Schon and David (Mary) Schon, as well as his paternal aunts, Barbara Allen and Velna Grimes, a fur baby, Snoop, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also mourn his loss.

A celebration of Shane's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Max M. Brown Memorial Park, located at 1744 West Fourth St. #1714, Williamsport. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and share fond memories during this time of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Shane's name to the Lycoming County SPCA. Contributions can be made online at lycomingspca.org/donate. Shane's passion for helping animals will continue to make a difference through these generous contributions.

Shane Edward Schon will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kindness, love for animals, and dedication to his family and friends will forever be remembered.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home. To share a condolence online, please visit Shane's memorial page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.