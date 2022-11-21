Muncy, Pa. — Sevilla A. "Billy" Smith, 73, of Muncy passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 5, 1949 in Muncy, she was the daughter of George W. and Mildred I. (Summers) Shaner. Sevilla married Carl M. Smith on November 22, 1972 and shared 24 years of marriage.

Sevilla was a devoted wife and mother who loved going to yard sales, local auctions, crocheting, square dancing, and music. She also who enjoyed going out to listen to the local bands, sewing, and going hunting with her family. For many years Sevilla worked on the family farm along with her husband.

Sevilla is survived by a son, Carl M. Smith, Jr., of Muncy; three sisters, Mabel Poust, of Hughesville, Evelyn Partridge, of Sanford, Florida, Nancy Eveland, of Big Rapids, Michigan, and by a brother, Harley Shaner, of Millville.

In addition to her parents, Sevilla was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Smith, Sr., on April 5, 1997; four sisters, Esther Tuttle, Carlene Hall, Leona Shaner, Audrey Robbins; two brothers, Albert and Wilbur Shaner, Sr.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Rev. Lynn E. Swizinsky and Pastor Jason M. Gann officiating. Burial will follow at Lairdsville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In Sevilla's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the future operations of the family farm, c/o Carl M. Smith, Jr. 1698 Smith Rd. Muncy, PA, 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

