Hughesville — Seth Richard Whitmoyer, 37, of Hughesville passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home.

Born July 17, 1985 in Danville, he was a son of Larry G. and Dawn (Jankowski) Whitmoyer. He and his wife, Hanna (Hula) Whitmoyer, celebrated 17 years of marriage on November 20, 2021.

Seth was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 2003. He received his Associates Degree in Specialized Technology at Triangle Tech in 2006. Seth was a member of Pleasant View Wesleyan Church where he was the lead singer on the Praise Team and a Sunday school teacher. He was a Boy Scout for Troop 58 Millville. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming, singing, playing Pinochle, attending mission trips to Ukraine and Africa, coaching Spartan Football, and most importantly, was willing to help anyone in need.

Surviving in addition to his parents and wife is a daughter, Maya Kay Whitmoyer; a brother, Caleb D. Whitmoyer of Millville; Uncles and Aunts, James (Melinda) Jankowski of Mansfield, John Jankowski of Horseheads, N.Y., Darlene (James) Durette of Dayton, Ohio, Debbie (Mark) Terpolilli of Horseheads, N.Y., Diana Jankowski of Elkhart, Ind., and Donna Hoyles of Elmira, N.Y., Denny (Ruby) Whitmoyer of Benton, Rodney (Barb) Whitmoyer of Hughesville, and Bill (Joanne) Braunbeck of Okla.

Seth was preceded in death by two uncles, Eugene Whitmoyer and Garry Whitmoyer.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, 994 E. Penn St., Muncy, with Rev. Stephen R. Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home at www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

