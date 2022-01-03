Nisbet -- Searles D. Rhen, Jr., 83, of Nisbet passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, following his courageous battle with lung cancer.

Surviving is his loving wife, Maggie Ruth (Calhoun) MacGill-Rhen.

Born July 10, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Searles D. Rhen, Sr. and Bertha B. (Hammaker) Rhen.

Searles served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and later retired as a machine operator at Thermal Product Solutions, New Columbia, after 17 years of employment. He was a member of Williamsport Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed camping.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Cindy L. Gatz of Harrisburg and Kim J. Black (Kris) of Montoursville; two stepsons, Jeff MacGill (Kim) and Mike MacGill (Heather), both of Nisbet; 13 grandchildren, Kayla, Amy, Joey, Marshall, Dillon, Katie, Tim, Amanda, Dakota, Savannah, Kim, Beth and John; 27 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Rhen of Linden; and loyal dog Artie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Sharon A. (McCaslin) Rhen; a stepson, John MacGill; a sister, Jean Lewis; and three brothers, John Bollinger and Richard and Ray Rhen.

A funeral service to honor the life of Searles will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Searles name to Williamsport Church of the Nazarene, 3200 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

