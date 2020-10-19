Williamsport -- Scott T. Shaffer, 31, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on February 20, 1989 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Edward Charles and Jean Marie (Smith) Shaffer, III. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 2007.

Scott was an intellectual who was interested in a multitude of trades. He had an inquiring mind that observed and created new ideas. He was a jack of all trades and a master at being a daddy. He shared the love of music with his beautiful children, every day!

Scott was a member of GEFA and enjoyed football and trains. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Scott is survived by his companion; Zoie H. Cipriani, four sons; Aiden J. Mason of Virginia and Scott T. Shaffer, Jr., Kalvin E. Shaffer and Oliver J. Shaffer, all of Williamsport, one daughter; Thea J. Shaffer of Williamsport, one brother; Andrew M. Shaffer (Erica) of Williamsport, two sisters; Romaine A. Richards-Galin (Marc) of Williamsport and Ashley D. Richards of Loyalsock, paternal grandmother Susan Shaffer of Linden, and nieces and nephews Kada Richards, Anika, Addison and Carson Shaffer, Desirae Richards, Nicholas and Savanna Noviello, Donovan and Dawsyn Morse, Jaxtyn Dunkleberger, Drake and Trenton Barnett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; Keith Patrick Richards and paternal grandfather; Edward Charles Shaffer, Jr.

There will be a public viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4 th St., Williamsport. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Everyone is to meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday and process to the memorial park.

