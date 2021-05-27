Muncy -- Scott Ray Fenstermacher, 46, of Muncy died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home.

Born August 6, 1974 in Williamsport, he was a son of Linda J. (Barto) Fenstermacher the late Ray Steve Fenstermacher. He and his wife, the former Amy L. Fenner, celebrated 20 years of marriage on November 4, 2020.

Scott was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed classic cars, muscle cars and most of all, spending time with his grandson.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a daughter, Kristy L. (Steve Moore) Fenstermacher of McLean, N.Y.; a brother, Lynn (Diana) Fenstermacher of Hughesville; a grandson, Clayton M. Moore; his father and mother-in-law, Cliff (Linda) Fenner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Scott was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Ray Fenstermacher; and his maternal grandfather, Donald Barto.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Jerry Uppling officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.