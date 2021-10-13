South Williamsport -- Scott J. Erb, Sr., 54, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Born September 10, 1967 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Arthur, Jr. and Doris (Chubb) Erb.

Scott graduated from Williamsport High School class of 1985 and earned a criminal justice degree from Mansfield University where he was part of Sigma Tau. He also attended the University of Central Missouri. Scott was employed for 20 years with Lycoming County and retired as a probation officer. He was also the former owner of Erb’s Market. Scott enjoyed hunting; fishing, camping, drawing, and making others laugh and smile. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with family and friends especially at holiday and Super Bowl gatherings.

Surviving are three children; Scott, Jr., Alex, and Haley Erb; four grandchildren; an aunt, Sandra Erb; a cousin, Mitzi Davis (Charles) and their son Robert; the mother of his children, Cara Erb; sister-in-law Tammy Wheeler; nephew, Chad Wheeler and extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Arthur Erb, III.

A memorial service to honor the life of Scott will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made on Scott’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Erb, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



