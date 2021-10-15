Turbotville -- Scott D. Barrett, 59, of Turbotville passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Born June 15, 1962 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Homer James and Donna Jean (Knopp) Barrett. On August 8, 2004 he married the former Debra A. Lyons and they have celebrated 17 years of marriage.

Surviving besides his wife Debra Barrett are a son, George Barrett and a daughter, Angel Elwell; two grandchildren: Julia and Brady Elwell; and a brother, James Barrett and his wife Kitten and a half-brother, Jeff Barrett.

There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in White Hall Cemetery.

