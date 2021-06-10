Williamsport -- Scott A. Mull, 59, passed away on May 31, 2021.

Scott was a graduate of Montoursville High School and the Williamsport Community College.

He was employed as a structural iron worker local 3, Pittsburgh, PA.

Scott is survived by brothers James, Michael, and Matt as well as many uncles and aunts. Surviving him as well is his mother Cheryl Villella and step father Louis Villella of Englewood Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father James R. Mull.

