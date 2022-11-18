Williamsport, Pa. — Savannah Barbara Young, infant daughter of Cody A. and Alicia B. (Paulhamus) Young, became one of God’s smallest angels on Monday, November 14, 2022.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Denny and Kammy Paulhamus; a paternal great-grandfather, David Young; maternal great-grandparents, Joyce Gross and Cecil and Barbara Paulhamus; numerous aunts and uncles including, Andrew and Chelsea Paulhamus, Ashley and Andrew Kangwa, and Austin Paulhamus and his fiancé, Jordyn; and special cousins, Theo, Maelee, and soon to be born baby Kangwa.

She was greeted in heaven to be cradled in the arms of her paternal great-grandmother, Marcia Young and maternal great-grandfather, William Gross.

The parents will receive family and friends for a time of visitation starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker Street, Williamsport.

