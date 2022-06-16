Williamsport — Sarmite Kalnins Judson, 75, passed away in her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2022.

Born in a refugee camp in Mannheim, Germany on January 24, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Laima Tetins (Ozols) Kalnins and Arvids Kalnins. Her family lived in the camp for six years after being forced out of their home in Latvia. She and her siblings - Astrida (Kalnins) Warg (Dennis Warg, deceased), Baiba (Ozols) Kalnins (Kreger) and Maris (Ozols) Kalnins (Patricia Knipe) - entered into a world full of disarray and uncertainty, and yet Sarmite always saw the world for what it could be – full of kindness and hope. Her approach to life was one of respect, empathy, and love for all she encountered. Through the generosity of the Lutheran Church, Sarmite and her family immigrated to the United States when she was three years old and grew up in Liberty, Pa. where her parents built glass greenhouses and grew flowers through the winter.

From an early age, Sarmite warmed the hearts, encouraged the minds, and inspired the souls of those around her. She offered unconditional support to anyone in need, from friends and family to total strangers. After graduating from Mansfield University, Sarmite became a mathematics teacher, and she educated and inspired hundreds of students, focusing on impoverished areas. Until the last days of her life, she continued to teach immigrants and Mennoite students, support the resettlement of displaced Ukrainian families, and speak lovingly of prime and imaginary numbers.

Loved and adored by everyone that knew her, Sarmite made each space around her more beautiful and welcoming with her gardens, creative touch, delicious food, and her ability to listen and provide endless amounts of wisdom and strength. Her energy and resilience were unmatched and inspiring. She moved through the world with kindness, generosity, and grace. She will be remembered for her warmth, friendship, green thumb, and her love of crab cakes and tiny jackets.

A loving wife, daughter, sister, teacher, mother, and friend, Sarmite was a resident of Williamsport for over 40 years. She leaves behind two children, Robert Judson-Torres (Andrea Judson-Torres) and Lara Meloan (James Meloan) along with four grandchildren - Charlie Mae, Jesse Hampton, Isabel Rose, and Micaela Sarmite.

Sarmite will be buried next to her husband Dr. William W. Judson, MD in a private family service at a later date. In celebration of her life, please consider donating to the refugee support program at Davisville Church, 325 Street Road, Southampton, PA, 18966, or to a refugee organization of your choice to support the resettlement of other families like hers.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sarmite Judson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.