Williamsport -- Sarajane "Sally" Hammond, 78, of Williamsport died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home.

Born January 26, 1942 in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Lillian (Stark) Hammond.

Sally was a high school graduate and later retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology in 2005 after 22 years as a programmer. In her younger years Sally enjoyed horseback riding and more recently enjoyed needle crafts and puzzles.

Surviving are a brother, Robert S. Hammond (Denise) of Florida; nephew. John M. Hammond (Carol), of Williamsport; and a sister-in-law, Betty A. Hammond of Watsontown.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, John K. Hammond, and a niece, Jennifer L. Hammond.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sally will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sarajane's name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

