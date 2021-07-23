Cogan Station -- Sarah Young Strouse, 88, formerly of New Lawn Ave. in Old Lycoming Twp. and of Cogan Station, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Williamsport South, formerly ManorCare, while surrounded by her loving family.

Sarah was born in Farrandsville, Pa. on November 23, 1932, the daughter of Percy and Luella (Simcox) Young.

An incredibly strong woman, she survived two pandemics, one of polio when she was a young girl and COVID-19.

Sarah was a graduate of Lock Haven High School and had been employed at the former Lane’s Pharmacy, the former Robert Hall Village and Shirn’s Auto Sales, all on Lycoming Creek Road. But the job she loved with all her heart was taking care of her grandchildren when they were young. Ge’ as she was known by her grandchildren, would spend endless hours with them playing games and spoiling them. In addition, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and baking.

Her husband Daniel S. Strouse, Sr, as well as her siblings; William P. Young, Dean Young, Helen Taylor, Blanche Cryder and Betty Miller all preceded her in death.

Surviving are her son and his family; Daniel S. (Kitty) Strouse Jr. of Williamsport, grandchildren, Megan Moyer and Matthew Strouse. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jacob and Ella Moyer and Teagan Strouse.

A private family graveside service at Balls Mills Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sarah’s Name may be made to; the Old Lycoming Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. or the Lycoming County S.P.C.A.

The family would also like to extend their deep appreciation to the Staff at Williamsport South for the wonderful care and friendship provided to Sarah over the last 4 years.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.

